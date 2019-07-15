Small earthquake reported near the Bootheel

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was registered by the USGS on Sunday, July 14.
According to the USGS a magnitude 1.7 shook 2.9 miles southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee at approximately 6:50 p.m.
Ridgely is located across the Mississippi River and slightly north of Caruthersville, Missouri.
The depth of the earthquake was approximately 4.3 miles at the epicenter.
There have been no reports of any damage or injuries.
