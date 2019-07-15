“Respect private property”; Message from sheriff after numerous ATV trespassing reports

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - For a second time in a little more than a month, the Graves County Sheriff is asking ATV riders to respect private property, trespassing statutes and to obey all laws pertaining to the riding of ATVs.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said dispatchers have taken numerous calls of ATV riders causing damage to private property along county roads.
The incidents were reported over the weekend of July 13 from between the Wingo and Water Valley, Kentucky in the areas of Boyd Rd., Williard Rd. and Kingston Rd.
Sheriff Hayden said deputies will be out on extra patrols in this area to reportedly curtail incidents of criminal mischief related to ATV riders.
Complaints about ATV riders trespassing and causing damage have been reportedly been on the rise in Graves County.
Early in June, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they received multiple reports of ATVs damaging crops along the edge of fields and other trespassing complaints.
