Red Cross caseworkers to meet with East Cape Girardeau residents

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - The Red Cross will be setting up to conduct casework for residents in East Cape Girardeau.
Caseworkers will be available to meet with residents affected by flooding to the main living areas of their homes.
Residents can meet with the caseworkers at the American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri, 2430 Myra Drive in Cape Girardeau, on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, July 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
They can also meet at the Emergency Operations Center, 592 State Hwy. 146 in East Cape Girardeau on Monday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to the Red Cross, be prepared to present verification of residence when they arrive.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.