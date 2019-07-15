People in East Cape Girardeau take new measures to keep sandbags strong

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - People who live in East Cape Girardeau have a new way to keep the floodwaters from causing more damage.
A wave break wall was built by four men who live in East Cape Girardeau and Ashley Sturm to protect their sand walls from the remnants of Tropical Depression Barry.
“We were terrified of the storm coming at us,” she said.
Sturm said the wall took about 10 hours to build. This wall will do what the sand walls can’t.
“It’s going to slow the waves down before they get to our sandbags,” Sturm said.
The wall stretches through the south side of town. It was very unsafe to make because the water is so high.
Thomas Drummond with the Illinois Air force National guard said that’s why they couldn’t do it.
“They deemed it unsafe to go outside of the wall once the wall was built to a specific level,and we didn’t have the resources for our men to be in the water safely,” he said.
That’s why Sturm and other members stepped up making it. She even got hurt during the process after getting out the boat to help.
“It was over my head there Mr. Gilbert told me to get on his back I didn’t and I tried to swim and of course I got with a stick," Sturm said.
Luckily, she said it was all worth it.
“You can definitely see the waves slow down once they hit it, before they hit the wall,” Sturm said.
