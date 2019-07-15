Morley, Mo. tornado siren back up and running

Morley, Mo. tornado siren back up and running
Tests proved to be successful.
By Jasmine Adams | July 15, 2019 at 8:04 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 8:04 AM

MORLEY, Mo. (KFVS) - The tornado siren in Morley, Missouri is in working condition once again.

Scott County Rural Fire Protection District officials said testing occurred during the week of July 7.

Officials said this was to verify that the 911 Communications Center can control the siren along with the other sirens in the county.

Those tests proved to be successful.

Changes came after the tornado siren did not go off during recent severe weather.

The town has upgraded its only outdoor siren with a digital receiver.

The City of Morley siren is officially back up and running. Some of you may of heard some testing last week as the...

Posted by Scott County Rural Fire Protection District on Monday, July 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.