McClure getting soaked by Barry aftermath

MCCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - More rain is not what people in McClure need right now. However, tropical depression Barry delivered quite a bit on Monday.
Despite forecasts that showed Barry bringing 10-12 inches of rain to the Heartland before the weekend, there was not a busy flood fight in town on Monday, July 15.
Right now, it seems the focus of volunteers is to get people ready for longer flooding in the area.
James Myers is the volunteer coordinator in McClure, who has been working non-stop for weeks helping his neighbors.
“Everyone is trying to go back to normal, but for us, it’s too early in the game to go back to normal,” Myers said.
Myers has been making a lot of supply deliveries to people in McClure and East Cape Girardeau who have a harder time getting around. He’s been bringing plenty of food and bottled water, but he’s also been handling some more precious cargo that’s come through the mail.
“I’ve delivered heart medicine, nerve medicines, blood pressure medicines,” he said about his neighbors in East Cape Girardeau. “Our mail is getting held up in Jonesboro, it’s not accessible for them.”
Myers said the main route he’s been taking to get things over to East Cape Girardeau is over the levee road that connects the two towns.
That road may soon be closed for a couple reasons, according to Levee District committee member Charles Webb.
Webb said the levee is supposed to be for local traffic only, but with long detours being the only way to Cape Girardeau recently, he said many people are abusing the road.
In combination with heavy rainfall and traffic, Webb said the Levee District may close the road entirely, to ensure no breaches can happen. Still, for now they are just watching it closely.
