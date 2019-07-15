Man threatens another person with gun, police find 5 other stolen weapons

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville, Missouri police were called to the 600 block of Beckwith Avenue on July 12.
Police said the call was in reference to a man threatening the caller with a firearm.
Officers located the suspect and found that he was in possession of a black Walther PPS .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol.
According to police the weapon was reported stolen in Gosnell, Arkansas earlier this year.
The suspect was taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center on a 24 hour hold, pending formal charges.
When police gathered more information they learned that the suspect had more stolen weapons in a residence.
Police made contact with the home owner of the residence and recovered five more stolen weapons inside.
