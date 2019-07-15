Man in custody in connection to shots fired reported in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is in custody in connection to reported shots fired on May 12.
Stanford Shelton, 30, of Mayfield, was arrested on July 13 on a complaint warrant for complicity to attempted murder.
According to police, Shelton was arrested in connection to a previously unreported drive-by shooting on May 12.
They said no one was reportedly injured, but a house in the 700 block of W. Lee Street was hit.
Shelton was taken to the Graves County Jail.
He’s scheduled to appear for an arraignment on Wednesday morning, July 17.
