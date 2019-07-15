Kentucky lawmakers called into special session for pension relief bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin has set this Friday as the start date for a special session aimed at tackling the pension crisis.
The Kentucky General Assembly will be called to order at 8 a.m. on July 19.
The special session will deal with providing relief to Kentucky's quasi-agencies -- including regional universities, health departments, domestic violence centers, and community health centers -- from the financial stress caused by the state’s looming public pension crisis.
In May, Bevin said he wouldn't call a special session unless the votes needed to pass legislation to give immediate relief and provide long-term options were available.
Bevin said the bill that is being presented "has been thoroughly vetted and improved with input from legislators" and "is the only fiscally responsible plan that provides our regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies with a path to a sustainable future."
The governor said it “will offer these organizations the ability to continue operation and save critical community services.”
