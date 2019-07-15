Graves Co. woman dies in head-on crash on Paducah’s south side

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Graves County woman died after a head-on crash on Paducah’s south side on Monday, July 15.
According to Paducah police, Alexander Scott, 26, of Mayfield, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east in the inside lane of Irvin Cobb Drive and swerved left, into oncoming traffic, to avoid hitting another vehicle in the rear.
His truck hit an SUV, driven by 79-year-old Clarence Roddy, of Symsonia, that was going west in the inside lane head-on.
Both driver’s and Roddy’s passenger, his wife, 76-year-old Florence Roddy, were taken to a Paducah hospital for treatment.
Police say Florence Roddy was pronounced dead a short time later.
Irvin Cobb Drive was closed for about two hours near Broad Street.
The investigation is ongoing, and the crash is being reconstructed by the Paducah Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Team.
