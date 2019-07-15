Ingram named as Du Quoin’s interim police chief

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The mayor announced an interim police chief, effective July 15.
According to Mayor Guy Alongi, Sgt. Steve Ingram will take over as interim chief. He joined the Du Quoin Police Department in October 2007 and was promoted to sergeant in 2015.
“Steve will continue to move Du Quoin’s Police Department in a direction which will keep our community safe and also ensure that our police officers are a friendly presence in the community,” the mayor said.
Chief Ingram’s appointment comes after the resignation of former Chief Les Vancil.
According to Mayor Alongi, during Chief Vancil’s term of service, the budget was improved, body cameras were introduced and mobile data capability was installed in police vehicles.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.