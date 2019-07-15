FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY TODAY & TOMORROW

Bring the umbrella with you today! Tropical depression Barry will move on a path just to the west of the Heartland that will bring large rainfall amounts in the next two days. 3-5 inches can be expected in many central and southern counties with isolated higher amounts. This could cause flash flooding which is why a flash flood watch is in effect through Tuesday night.
Besides the rain, today will be cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Heavy rain can occur during the morning hours. Embedded thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. There could be a strong storm possible during this time with intense winds and a spin up tornado possible. It will be breezy with winds gusts close to 30mph.
This wet trend will continue through Tuesday. As we head into the second half of the week, the rain will move out, but flooding may be a concern. In addition, the heat will build once again with high temps in the mid 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
-Lisa
