First Alert Action Day continues through Tuesday

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected thanks to the remnants of Barry. Rain will likely become a little more scattered overnight tonight, and then become more widespread through the morning hours and daytime hours on Tuesday. We are still watching for isolated flash flooding as well as a few severe storms. The small risk of tornadoes will be possible through the day and evening hours on Tuesday. Temperatures tonight will not move much, meaning everyone will wake up in the lower to mid 70s on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80. After the wet weather moves out of the area by the middle of the week, expect July heat and humidity to return quickly.