Drivers hydroplane and collide, 1 slides off overpass, another slides up embankment

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two vehicles collided after heavy rainfall in Graves County, Kentucky.
On Sunday, July 14 deputies said they responded to the area of Interstate 69 and State Route. 944 around 4:03 p.m.
Officials said one vehicle was on State Route 944 and the other vehicle was on I-69 when they arrived.
Mary Hill, 48, was headed south on I-69 at the same time as Rebecca Roberson, 59 before hydroplaning.
Hill and Roberson told officials they hydroplaned due to the heavy rainfall, resulting in the vehicles colliding
Both vehicles spun out of control and Hill spun off of the right shoulder under the State Rt 944 overpass and missed the overpass embankment continuing into the grassy area.
Roberson uncontrollably exited the right shoulder of I-69 and continued up a steep earth embankment resulting in her vehicle landing onto the State Rt. 944 overpass.
Roberson and her passenger were transported to an area medical center for possible injuries.
