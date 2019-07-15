Deputy chases two 18-year-old men throwing fireworks at his house

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two 18-year-old males were arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky after a deputy said they threw fireworks at his home.
According to officials with the sheriff’s department Cody Duran of West Paducah and and Dakota Irvan of Paducah were arrested on charges of wanton endangerment first degree and disorderly conduct.
Duran also faces charges of possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol by a minor. Irvan faces one additional charged of fleeing or evading police second degree.
Officials said a Deputy Sheriff and their family were woken up by a loud boom around 3:40 a.m. on July 15.
The official was not immediately sure if the loud noise had come from inside or outside, but said it sounded like an explosion or gunshot.
When the deputy went to check on the sound they did not see anyone inside or outside the home.
Officials said the deputy watched their cameras and could see someone standing in the cul-de-sac lighting a firework.
The person threw the firework at the deputy’s home and it exploded close to the front door.
The fireworks were later determined to be a total of three mortar rounds.
Officials said the deputy ran out the front door and chased the person through the neighborhood for about 200 yards while assistance from other units was dispatched.
They were able to see two males, one with white and black athletic shorts, and one was shirtless.
Officials said a truck was later found behind the health clinic on Metropolis Lake Road. Two males ran from the vehicle while Cody Duren and another male stayed with the truck.
It was obvious that Duran had been running through yards according to deputies. His clothing also matched the description given by the deputy as the suspects fled their property.
Officials said around 5 a.m. a vehicle with four young males passed Old Hall Road. One of them appeared to resemble a picture of one of the suspects that had been identified as Dakota Irvan.
Irvan admitted to throwing one of the fireworks at the house and stated that Duren threw two fireworks at the house deputies said. Duren also admitted to throwing fireworks at the house.
Deputies seized a quantity of marijuana and alcohol during the investigation.
According to officials Security video shows Duren and Irvan walking on the roadway into the cul-de-sac then, lighting three different mortar rounds and throwing them at the residence.
Pieces of brick were blown off the home along with other damage. One of the fireworks landed on the home’s roof, deputies said.
Both suspects were arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail without further incident.
