Corvette history hits Louisville, all for a good cause

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pieces of car history parked at the River Cities Corvette Club car show on Sunday.
The group hosted its annual event at Bachman Chevrolet. That’s where WAVE 3 News tracked down longtime collector Kurt Meier, who shared his history with Corvettes.
Meier said he touched his first Corvette as a young teen and hasn’t been able drop the keys since.
“They got me early and I can’t get rid of it,” Meier joked. “I need to go to some type of treatment program.”
David Wright and Larry Turner founded the club more than 30 years ago. The annual car show brings die hard Corvette fans like Meier to Louisville every year.
“It’s very rewarding to see the enthusiasm even for people who are in their 70s still bringing their cars out,” Wright said.
"It’s like a love affair, it’s something that gets under your skin and I can’t get rid of it,” Meier explained.
Meier has owned three different Corvettes since 1972 and plans on adding another to his collection.
“It’s all digital - the display and the dash,” Meier explained while showing off his car.
Nearly 250 cars cruised in to the show, from C7s to C6s, vintage cars and rare models. Corvette lovers and backseat drivers alike were happy to spend their weekend gazing at the four-wheeled beauties.
There’s also a good cause behind the Corvette event. All of the proceeds went to Hosparus Health. The River Cities Corvette Club said it’s donated $300,000 to hospice care since the organization started. The car show comes to town the second Sunday in July every year.
