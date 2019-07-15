BBB: Do your research before you donate your vehicle to charity

(KFVS) - Before you do that good deed and give your vehicle away to charity officials with the Better Business Bureau said there are a few things you should keep in mind.
Do your research. BBB Charity reviews will allow you to find out if a charity has complied with BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.
These 20 standards make sure the charity is transparent about its operations, fundraising and governance practices.
Officials said the make sure there is lots of information available on the charity.
The website or other informational materials should include the organization’s name, address, phone number and mission.
If you can’t find the information, ask the charity for it. Officials said if the charity isn’t willing to provide you with the information it’s time to look for another charity that will.
Look for how much of the money collected actually goes to the charity’s program services.
Officials also said to donate to a charity that handles the transaction themselves. Some charities that use a for-profit broker only receive a percentage of the sale
If a charity uses a broker and you still have questions, BBB officials said to find out what percentage (or amount) the charity receives.
Make sure you are completing proper paperwork assigning ownership to the charity that ends your responsibility for the vehicle. Officials said if you fail to do this, you could still be held responsible for anything that occurs with the vehicle.
Also, BBB officials said to make sure to keep copies of those records detailing the transfer of ownership.
Lastly, the BBB said the charity must provide a written acknowledgement to the donor. This is necessary for the donor to claim a tax deduction.
For assistance, call 888-996-3887 or visit bbb.org.
