2 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to drug trafficking investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested and one person is wanted in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.
Jeremiah E. Turner, 43, of Paducah, is wanted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
If you have any information on Turner’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-444-4719 or CrimeStoppers at 270-443-TELL.
Cory B. Daniels, 35, of Paducah, was charged with improper equipment and trafficking in methamphetamine. He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Jessica Stamper, 31, of Calvert City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine - second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
According to deputies, Daniels and Stamper were arrested late on Friday night, July 12 and early on Saturday morning, July 13. An arrest warrant was issued for Turner.
On Friday at around 10:59 p.m., detectives and McCracken County sheriff’s deputies stopped a Mercedes Benz driven by Daniels in the 3500 block of Lovelaceville Road. During the stop, they say K-9 Oscar alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics coming from the vehicle.
According to detectives, they found a plastic bag containing crystal meth lying in the floorboard behind the front passenger seat. The bag of meth weighed 360 grams.
Detectives then executed a search warrant at Daniels’ home early on Saturday morning in the 1900 block of Evelyn Drive.
They said they found Stamper passed out in a vehicle in the driveway.
Detectives say they found a small quantity of meth inside the vehicle. During a search of the home, detectives say they found and seized a small amount of meth and four firearms.
The investigation continued when detectives executed a second search warrant early on Saturday morning in the 5000 block of Oaks at Turner’s home.
During a search of the home, they say the found and seized 75 additional grams of meth, marijuana, smoking pipes, a digital scale and counterfeit money.
According to the sheriff’s office, Turner was not home at the time.
Detectives say Turner was out on bond after being arrested on April 30, 2019 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
According to detectives, Daniels and Turner had been getting methamphetamine from a source of supply out of Clarksville, Tenn. Detectives contacted Clarksville police and the 19th Judicial Drug Task Force who are continuing the investigation in Tennessee.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by DEA of Paducah. They said the meth seized in these cases could hold an estimated street value of $43,000.
