First Alert: Showers, t’storms in the forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain from Tropical Storm Barry will make its way into the Heartland this evening and tonight.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says we are in the 'moderate risk' area for excessive rainfall for Monday morning thru Tuesday morning.
Today will be partly cloudy in the morning then increasing clouds in the afternoon. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening mainly in the south. Dry north. Highs 85 to 90.
Tonight, rain and an isolated thunderstorm spreading south to north. Humid wit lows 70 to 75.
Monday will be cloudy, breezy and cooler with periods of rain, with maybe an afternoon or evening thunderstorm.
Flash Flood Watches will be in effect for much of the region Monday and Tuesday.
