First Alert Action Day issued Monday, Tuesday due to expected heavy rainfall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A First Alert Action Day has been issued for Monday and Tuesday.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry are expected to drop two to six inches of rain across the Heartland during the next few days.
With much of the area still experiencing flooding, the KFVS First Alert Weather team is declaring Monday and Tuesday First Alert Action Days.
The main threat from the storm will be heavy rainfall and flash flooding but isolated severe storms are possible.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are currently moving into the Heartland. These will continue through the evening.
The heavy rain from the remnants of Barry will move into the area early Monday morning and continue through Tuesday evening.
The center of the storm will move through the central Missouri with Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Paducah to the east where the heavier rain typically falls.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the communities of Cape Girardeau, Paducah, Mayfield, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff for Monday morning until Tuesday Evening.
Flash flooding could lead to life threatening situations for motorists and individuals who are in low lying areas or near rapidly rising creeks and rivers.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
The First Alert Weather Team will be constantly monitoring the storm and will provide updated information on the KFVS Weather and News Apps and on KFVS 12.
