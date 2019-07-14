Deputies fish with children at ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event

KEVIL, Ky. (KFVS) - Law enforcement had a good time fishing with area children on Saturday, July 13.
The Cops and Bobbers fishing tournament event was held in Kevil, Kentucky.
Deputies from Ballard and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office fished with around 50 children.
Trophies were presented and all children that participated in the tournament received a door prize.
According to McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter, Ballard County Sheriff Ronnie Giles and his deputies organized the event. \
The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife provided the fishing equipment.
"Our kids are our future and we feel that it’s important to take time to invest in them! Hopefully these young boys and girls will remember today for a long time and have many positive memories that will last a lifetime," said Carter.
Sheriff Carter said the event will be held again next summer.
