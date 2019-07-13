15-year-old welcomed home with parade after beating cancer in Scott City

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Fifteen-year-old Collin Braun was surprised with people lining Main Street in Scott City, Missouri as he was welcomed home with a parade after beating cancer.
Collin was taken to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis in October of 2018 where he was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a type of cancer that arises in bones, and it is usually found at the end of long bones, often around the knee.
“He had a tumor in his knee. It was a 9 centimeter tumor,” Collin’s Aunt Amanda Jones said. “He did chemo treatment for several months before they actually took the tumor out. Then, once he did the surgery, he had several more weeks of chemo.”
Collin was released from St. Jude Children's Hospital Saturday morning. After that, he was on his way back home to Scott City.
Collin's brother, Noah Braun, was one of roughly a hundred people that came together to welcome Collin home. Noah said he was very excited to see him.
"A dream come true," Noah stated. "After all the odds were stacked against him; it's such a rare form of cancer. Just having him finally come back is amazing."
Main Street had more than a hundred people lined up and celebrating as Collin came into town, escorted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office deputies, Scott City Police officers and Scott City firefighters. Collin waved to the crowd of people as he passed by.
"It's pretty amazing to be honest," Collin said. "I'm speechless."
Collin said it was tough battling cancer but grateful for all the support.
“The toughest part was probably after the chemo treatments, feeling sick, hurting and throwing up,” Collin said. “It was pretty tough from time to time. But my friends helped me through it and I got through it pretty quickly.”
His family said they are thankful for everyone that supported him throughout this battle he has endured.
“I’m just fortunate for everybody that has pulled through for us,” Jones said. “You know you want a big family that can support you, but beside that, this whole town is my family. I can’t go get groceries without somebody asking how Collin is doing. And today I got to tell everybody that he’s coming home.”
