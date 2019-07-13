Wingo, Ky. man arrested on charges of stealing license plates

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Wingo, Ky. man has been arrested after allegedly steal a license plate off a vehicle on Saturday, July 13.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called the sheriff’s office and told deputies that Adam Cole, 23 of Wingo, Ky. stole her license plate.
Cole’s vehicle was spotted in the Sedalia, ky. area and Cole was arrested and charged with f Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration plate and other traffic violations. He was also served with the warrant taken by Mayfield Police Department for various traffic offenses.
Cole was taken to the Graves County Jail.
