Wanted man in critical condition after allegedly stealing and crashing vehicle in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A wanted man has been identified after a serious single-vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle in McCracken County, Ky.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on June 26 at 11 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Old Mayfield Road where a driver was ejected from the vehicle after leaving the roadway and hitting a utility pole and then a tree.
The driver was flown to an out of state hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance, Hendron Fire Department, McCracken County Department of Emergency Services and Jason’s Collison Center.
During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the vehicle was stolen from McBride Mack Truck Sales in Paducah, Ky.
Working with Kentucky State Police, they identified the driver as Mark Basham, who was wanted on second-degree manslaughter charges for the death of Graves County inmate Rodney Evans and other felony charges.
Basham remains in critical condition.
