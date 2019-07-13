2 vehicle crash on Lone Oak Rd. sends 1 to the hospital

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee woman was injured after a two vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
It happened on Saturday, July 13 around 3:30 p.m. on Lone Oak Road-US 45 and Cave Thomas Drive.
A 75-year-old driver from Paducah, Ky. tried to cross the US 45 lanes and did not see a the 30-year-old McKenzie, Tenn. woman’s vehicle headed south. The two vehicle’s collided and came to a rest on Cave Thomas Drive.
Two children in the Tennessee woman’s vehicle were not injured but the 30-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
