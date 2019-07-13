Some airlines canceling flights out of New Orleans

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Several airlines have cancelled flights out Louis Armstrong International Airport on Saturday due to Tropical Storm Barry.
Airport officials said Jet Blue, Frontier and Southwest Airlines have canceled flights at the airport. Southwest Airlines is suspending operations the remainder of Friday night and into Sunday morning.
American Airlines representatives confirmed they have canceled flights in New Orleans on Saturday.
A spokesperson for the airport said that other airlines are also canceling morning flights.
Check flymsy.com for information on your flight.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.