Sen. Duckworth in southern Illinois to talk flooding, housing issues

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Sen. Tammy Duckworth visited southern Illinois on Saturday, July 13 to talk to the mayor of Cairo and also held a roundtable to discuss ongoing flooding issues in Alexander, Union, Randolph and Jackson Counties.
Duckworth met with Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson to discuss how the two can work together to help the families and toured the demolition sites of the Elmwood and McBride housing complexes.
“The best way to move Cairo forward is through a coordinated effort between federal, state and local officials focused on finding every possible way to help,” Duckworth said. “The hardworking people of Cairo deserve better than broken promises, and I look forward to working with Mayor Simpson to help find solutions that rebuild the local community, generate economic growth and hold accountable those responsible for helping to create this preventable crisis. We must do everything we can to restore hope, pride and prosperity to this historic city.”
The Senator also hosted a roundtable discussion with county officials to discuss the extreme flooding impacting communities in the area.
“As Americans, it’s our responsibility to support one another in times of need, especially when our communities are devastated by disasters and severe weather,” said Duckworth. “Flooding across Southern Illinois has devastated so many families, and I will keep working with local leaders and doing all I can to help provide federal support to repair these affected communities.”
Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Southern Five Regional Planning District Executive Director Tiffany George, McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillon, Prairie du Rocher Mayor Raymond Cole, East Cape Girardeau City Clerk Becky Glodo, Jackson County Sheriff Robert Burns, as well as leaders from the Illinois Department of Transportation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Alexander, Union and Jackson counties all participated in Senator Duckworth’s roundtable today.
