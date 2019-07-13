Sen. Duckworth hosts town hall at SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) held a town hall meeting at Southern Illinois University on Friday, July 12.
The town hall was in partnership with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
“I understand that many people feel like leaders in Washington aren’t listening to them, but I want them to know that I’m here and I’m listening,” Duckworth said. “Conversations with my constituents are essential to my work to serve the people of Illinois, and I look forward to hearing from more Illinoisans across the state in the weeks and months ahead.”
Duckworth highlighted priorities like improving infrastructure in Illinois, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and helping Veterans in front of the crowd of 350.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.