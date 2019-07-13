Gravity drains open to flush out floodwaters in Alexander County, Ill.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River is low enough crews in Alexander County, Illinois are now starting to open gravity drains to help flush out the flood waters.
Five out of seven gravity in drains are now open and will provide some much needed relief to flooded parts of East Cape Girardeau and McClure, Ill.
Randy Colyer is the levee and drainage commissioner for that area.
He says the gravity gates have been closed for four months because they had to wait for the river to drop below 38.5 feet on the Cape flood gauge.
Officials in East Cape measured Friday July 12 and say the water has not gone down yet but Colyer hopes that will soon change.
"As the river continues to drop we'll see a faster discharge of the water back into the river," Coyler said "Right now we are fairly close from side to side. If the river would go down two feet you would see a big change on the inside in just a matter of days, but now it's got to get there first."
Colyer says the two other gravity drains that are still closed will open in the coming days.
Crews are also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Barry and say anymore rain will slow the process down.
Nathan Ellgren spoke to a homeowner in East Cape Girardeau about the big update
