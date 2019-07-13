First Alert Saturday Forecast

Our main weather story continues to be TS Barry, which is still expected to bring us rain, thunderstorms and a little wind by Monday and Tuesday. In the short term, the weekend is looking pretty typical for mid-July. A weak frontal boundary to our south will inch northward enough today to give us a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms, especially in our southern counties e.g. Bootheel, KY and TN. Otherwise it will be a bit hotter and more humid again today with afternoon highs near 90 or a bit above. Sunday looks pretty similar, with a slightly better chance of thunderstorms over more of the region.