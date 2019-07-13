First Alert Saturday Forecast

Our main weather story continues to be TS Barry, which is still expected to bring us rain, thunderstorms and a little wind by Monday and Tuesday. In the short term, the weekend is looking pretty typical for mid-July. A weak frontal boundary to our south will inch northward enough today to give us a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms, especially in our southern counties e.g. Bootheel, KY and TN. Otherwise it will be a bit hotter and more humid again today with afternoon highs near 90 or a bit above. Sunday looks pretty similar, with a slightly better chance of thunderstorms over more of the region.
The forecast path of TS Barry continues to slowly shift to the west. However this has not affected our forecast a great deal…although the placement of the low to our west increases our chance of strong thunderstorms a bit. In any event….rain and a few thunderstorms look likely Monday into Tuesday as the remnant low moves out of Arkansas into southern Missouri. It will also become more breezy as well even as the low quickly weakens. Strong storms and heavy rainfall remain a threat. Behind this system we’ll have a couple of hot and humid days before a cooler pattern develops next weekend.
