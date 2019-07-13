First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Clouds and rain from Barry should push in from the south Sunday night into Monday. Monday looks to be a mostly cloudy, breezy and mild day with showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Temps will be held down quite a bit by the clouds and showers: highs may be below 80 in some areas….and southeast winds will be increasing as the pressure gradient tightens. On Tuesday the low will be over southern Missouri, moving northeast. Monday night and Tuesday could bring a better chance of strong storms and heavy downpours as we get a bit more sunshine. In any event, flash flood watches will be in effect for much of the region and models continue to show about 2 to 5 inches of rainfall overall. By Wednesday the system will be moving out and heat and humidity will begin to return: the end of the week looks very steamy.