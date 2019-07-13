First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The main story continues to be Barry, which will likely bring us very wet weather Monday and Tuesday. In the meantime we’ve got about another day and a half of typical summer weather on the way. The very humid air that had been pushed just south for a few days is sneaking back north today, with much higher dew points returning south to north along with a few showers and thunderstorms for our southern counties. These should dissipate after sunset though an isolated shower is possible overnight. Sunday will be warm and humid, with a few widely scattered showers and storms as Barry will be off to the southwest. With more clouds around and a southeast breeze, highs tomorrow afternoon look to back off a degree or two.
Clouds and rain from Barry should push in from the south Sunday night into Monday. Monday looks to be a mostly cloudy, breezy and mild day with showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Temps will be held down quite a bit by the clouds and showers: highs may be below 80 in some areas….and southeast winds will be increasing as the pressure gradient tightens. On Tuesday the low will be over southern Missouri, moving northeast. Monday night and Tuesday could bring a better chance of strong storms and heavy downpours as we get a bit more sunshine. In any event, flash flood watches will be in effect for much of the region and models continue to show about 2 to 5 inches of rainfall overall. By Wednesday the system will be moving out and heat and humidity will begin to return: the end of the week looks very steamy.
