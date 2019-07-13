First Alert: Mostly sunny and hot start to the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Barry.
Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain an thunderstorms in our southern counties. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Light east winds.
Mostly clear and mild tonight. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Light southeast breeze.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
We could see the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry affect parts of the Heartland as early as Monday.
