East Cape Girardeau residents still struggle, await remnants of Hurricane Barry

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s been an ongoing nightmare for the people in East Cape Girardeau. And while they are seeing a decrease in flooding levels, they are also in the path of Hurricane Barry.
Heartland News talked with M. L. Burton who was traveling through the water on foot to get back to his home in East Cape Girardeau. He said he is glad to see the water starting to drop.
"It's a big relief," Burton said. "It was knee deep. Now it's about half that so it's gone down quite a bit."
Burton said it's discouraging having to fight the flooding every day just to be able to go to work.
"It's a pretty big struggle," Burton stated. "I get up pretty early in the morning and have to wade across it to get to my vehicle to drive and go to work. Then I do the same thing in the evening."
He said he is hoping the water recedes quickly but fears Hurricane Barry might make matters worse there.
“I’m concerned about the rain. It’s just now starting to go down, that’s all we need is more rain to come in,” Burton said sarcastically. “I’m sure it’s probably going to back us up a little bit. If it rains two or three days, it’s not going to be good.”
The remnants of Hurricane Barry are expected to hit the Heartland on Monday.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.