‘Back the Blue’ license plate available in Mo. in 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed several pieces of legislation into law this week. One of them, will make a "Back the Blue" specialty license plate available for Missouri
The plate will cost $10 which will go towards the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation that honors fallen police officers. Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann spoke about how important that foundation is.
"Law enforcement has historically always honored their fallen and the concept of having this physical site that officers and families of fallen officers can get to and pay their respects in person is a big deal to us,” said Sgt. Hann.
The license plates will be available by early next year.
The design hasn’t been released yet.
