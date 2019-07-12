Woman sentenced to 20 years for her husband’s murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison for her husband’s murder.
Carmen G. Stonemark, 55, of DeSoto, Ill., was sentenced to a total of 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Seventeen years for solicitation to commit murder and three years for concealment of a homicidal death.
She previously entered a guilty plea.
She was ordered to serve 85 percent of her 17-year sentence and 50 percent of her three-year sentence. After her release, she will also be required to serve a total of four years of mandatory supervised release.
Stonemark was ordered to begin serving her sentence immediately.
According to court records, in October 2017, she solicited James Deese, her lover, to kill her husband, Frank Stonemark, and then helped Deese dispose of the body by hiding it in a remote area of Jackson County. She then dismembered the body with a chainsaw and burned the remains.
In an effort to conceal the activity, she falsely reported to police that she had been in an argument with her husband and that he got mad and left home.
Deese later pleaded guilty to killing Stonemark by strangling and choking him.
The investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police Forensic Science lab and the DeSoto Police Department. State’s Attorney Michael Carr handled the prosecution of the case.
