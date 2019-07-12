Wolf Lake man sentenced for domestic battery, violating protection order

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Wolf Lake man was sentenced for aggravated domestic battery and later violating a protection order.
Kenneth Derossett, 43, was sentenced on Thursday, July 11 to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated domestic battery and one year for violation of an order of protection. Both sentences will run concurrently and both will be followed by a four years of mandatory supervised release.
He pleaded guilty to to the charges in court on February 25.
On September 16, 2018, Derossett went to the victim’s home and got into an argument and then physical fight with her. He twisted her wrist, forced her to the ground, grabbed her by the neck and picked her up off the ground, choking her in the process.
After she got a protection order, on October 1, 2018, Derossett was within 1,000 feet of the victim’s home.
Both investigations were conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant State’s Attorneys Penny Pierson and Andrew Suthard were responsible for the prosecution of the cases.
