What you need to know July 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, July 12.
Low humidity and low temperatures have this morning feeling pretty comfortable.
Brian Alworth says today will be warm and dry like yesterday.
The temps will be in the upper 80s with lower humidity than we’ve have all week.
We’re keeping a close eye on how much rain we get from the remnants of the tropical system in the Gulf.
It still might become a hurricane, but it might drop one-5 inches of rain on us when it gets here. It just depends on the track.
The weekend is looking relatively nice for this time of year.
- 7-year-old killed, several injured after truck hits Mennonite buggy in St. Francois Co., Mo.
- Crews repair railroad tracks damaged by flood waters along the Mississippi River.
- Missouri State Highway Patrol officials responded to a crash that injured one man in Cape Girardeau County.
- Due to Mississippi River levels dropping, highways in Fulton and Hickman counties in western Kentucky have reopened.
The video of a customer unleashing his anger at a bagel shop has been viewed all over the world.
A California woman is in shock after surviving a shooting.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.