Southern Illinois’ Mason Ramsey featured in ‘Old Town Road’ remix

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - “Yodel Kid” Mason Ramsey has a new tune.
In a YouTube video released on Thursday, July 11, Mason is singing with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Young Thug on a remix of “Old Town Road.”
Watch it below.
Mason Ramsey tweeted about the collaboration on Thursday.
Mason became known as the “Yodel Kid” after a video of him yodeling to Hank Williams at the Harrisburg, Ill. Walmart went viral. He later held concert at the Walmart for all of his fans.
He told us about his experience on The Ellen Show, performing at Coachella and then Stagecoach.
He’s since released several original songs.
