Roads reopen in western Ky. after Mississippi River levels drop

Due to Mississippi River levels dropping, highways in Fulton and Hickman counties in western Kentucky have reopened.
By James Long | July 11, 2019 at 10:48 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 10:48 PM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Due to Mississippi River levels dropping, highways in Fulton and Hickman counties in western Kentucky have reopened.

Also the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back open in Fulton County.

Here are the openings according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1:

Hickman County

KY 123 is open at the 14 to 16mm in the Obion Creek area between Oakton and Hailwell

Fulton County

KY 1129 South is open at the 2 to 4mm

KY 1129North/Adams Road is open

