Roads reopen in western Ky. after Mississippi River levels drop

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Due to Mississippi River levels dropping, highways in Fulton and Hickman counties in western Kentucky have reopened.
Also the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back open in Fulton County.
Here are the openings according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1:
Hickman County
KY 123 is open at the 14 to 16mm in the Obion Creek area between Oakton and Hailwell
Fulton County
KY 1129 South is open at the 2 to 4mm
KY 1129North/Adams Road is open
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.