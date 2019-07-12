MoDOT working on alternative to shutting down US 61 between Cape Girardeau, Jackson to build new interstate ramp

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Engineers with the Missouri Department of Transportation met on Friday morning, July 12 to discuss alternatives to closing US 61 to build a new interstate ramp.
The interchange between US 61 and I-55 is scheduled to be rebuilt in the next couple of years. Engineers were hoping to find ways to reduce the cost of the project.
If the road is closed, nearly 20,000 drivers a day would need to find an alternate route between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
The plan to close 61 at I-55 has been criticized by both Cape Girardeau and Jackson leaders.
MoDOT is now looking for other alternatives to keep the cost within budget and traffic flowing.
