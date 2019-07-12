Man seriously injured in crash, strikes fence, tree in Cape Girardeau Co., Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol officials responded to a crash in Cape Girardeau County on July 11.
According to officials it happened on Highway FF west of US 61 at 9 p.m.
A vehicle driven by 28-year-old Adam Cromer of Cape Girardeau was headed westbound on the roadway.
Cromer ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence and a tree.
He received serious injuries.
Officials said Cromer was not wearing a seat belt.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.