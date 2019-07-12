Lone Oak Elementary School names new principal

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Jennifer Scism has been named principal of Lone Oak Elementary School.
Scism began her teaching career in Sikeston Public Schools in 2009 as an art teacher. She came to McCracken County Schools in 2014 and was an art teacher at Reidland Elementary and Reidland Middle schools. She has spent the last three years as an art teacher in the Christian County School district.
She earned a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in fine art education from Harding University. In 2014, she received her Master’s Degree in elementary administration from William Woods University.
“It is an honor to be chosen as the next principal of Lone Oak Elementary,” said Scism. “I look forward to working with the staff and students of LOE in building successful futures together.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.