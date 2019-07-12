Isolated storms possible this weekend, widespread rain possible early next week

A really nice evening expected for your Friday night plans. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s by daybreak on Saturday, and it will feel comfortable for the middle of July. We will warm up quickly through they day on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 90s with a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the southern half of the Heartland. Monday into Tuesday the remnants of Barry will move our way and bring the risk of heavy rain into parts of the Heartland.