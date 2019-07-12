Ill. gov. signs Property Tax Relief Fund, other bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a number of bills into law on Friday, July 12.
- SB 39 creates the Illinois Property Tax Relief Fund.
- SB 191 expands the criteria of families who would be eligible to receive Individual Care Grants for children’s mental health care. Allows youth to remain in care until 21 years old, up from 19.
- SB 1116 ensures that when DCFS investigates allegations of abuse, neglect or dependency, and determines that the youth needs the protection of the Juvenile Court to be safe, that the Juvenile Court does not lose jurisdiction of the case because of delays in perfecting service on all parties.
- SB 1139 extends the sunset on the eavesdropping exemption for law enforcement and makes minor changes to the FOID Card Act, the Concealed Carry Act, the Firearm Dealer License Certification Act and the Wildlife Code.
- HB 1 creates the Task Force on Infant and Maternal Mortality Among African Americans.
- HB 92 requires law enforcement officers to request a waiver to delay the execution of a warrant of arrest – if it is not for a forcible felony, a violent crime, or an alleged violation of parole or mandatory supervised release – for survivors of sexual assault so they can receive medical care.
- HB 269 allows one commissioner rather than the full Workers’ Compensation Commission to approve enforcement action against an employer. Increases penalties for violations of the Workers’ Compensation Act.
- HB 271 requires fire protection districts to post notice on their websites of all proposals to award contracts exceeding $20,000 at least 10 days in advance of the date of receiving bids, increasing competitive bid access for minority contractors.
- HB 331 directs state agencies to increase the number of cameras along Cook County expressways to investigate an offense involving a firearm.
- HB 831 strengthens reporting of child abuse or neglect among state agencies, by requiring DCFS to share reports and final findings with the Department of Public Health and Department of Healthcare and Family Services.
- HB 840 requires the Illinois Commerce Commission to issue bi-annual reports to the General Assembly concerning the decommissioning of nuclear power plants.
- HB 907 improves mental health outcomes in schools by directing DHS to develop an online mental health resource page geared toward school counselors, parents and teacher.
- HB 921 protects the rights accrued by educational support personnel if they are dismissed and rehired within 1 year.
- HB 938 extends the sunset of a provision of the Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailers’ Occupation Tax Act of the Illinois Municipal Code.
- HB 1471 creates the Illinois Trust Code.
- HB 1472 addresses the teacher shortage in downstate Illinois by extending the eligible employment period for teachers returning to the classroom in shortage areas by two years.
- HB 1475 ensures schools have the tools needed to serve students with epilepsy, including the creation of a seizure action plan and workshops for all school employees.
- HB 1494 creates a temporary driving permit for a charitable not-for-profit organization and makes technical changes to the ownership of a Global War on Terrorism license plate.
- HB 1552 requires horse racing facilities to pay municipal and county taxes no later than the 20th of the following month rather than remitting to the Illinois Racing Board within 48 hours.
- HB 1557 requires the Secretary of State to post information on the availability of literacy and English as a second language classes at the Secretary of State Driver Service facilities.
- HB 1580 allows licensed health care professionals, rather than just physicians, to make certain disability determinations.
- HB 1873 doubles the fines for violations related to approaching, overtaking, and passing school buses.
- HB 1876 provides that red or white oscillating, rotating, or flashing emergency lights may be used on a vehicle operated by a qualified deputy fire chief or assistant fire chief, in addition to a fire chief.
- HB 1915 authorizes a not-for-profit corporation to own and operate a hemophilia program, including comprehensive hemophilia diagnostic treatment centers.
- HB 2081 changes the staggering of the election schedule when a 7-member park district board with members with 6-year terms transitions its members into 4-year terms.
- HB 2142 increases the length and number of mental health counseling sessions for adults under guardianship.
- HB 2173 clarifies operations of the Illinois Insurance Guaranty Fund.
- HB 2247 allows the Department of Human Services’ Division of Mental Health to create community-based pilot programs for persons with or at risk for a mental health diagnosis that is sensitive to the needs of local communities.
- HB 2259 creates standardized format for Medicaid preferred drug lists. Expands the Illinois Drug and Therapeutics Advisory Board to include clinicians who specialize in the prevention and treatment of HIV and chronic diseases that require significant pharmaceutical treatments.
- HB 2571 defines a foster family home. Provides that an application to operate a foster family home shall include the name and address of at least one relative who can attest to the applicant’s capability to care for the child or children. Creates a reporting structure and hearing process to determine whether placement of the child in a qualified residential treatment program provides the most effective and appropriate level of care for the child in the least restrictive environment and if the placement is consistent with the short-term and long-term goals for the child.
- HB 2676 changes the definition of public health dental hygienist and specifies training requirements.
- HB 2722 allows public construction bonds to be used for payment for apparatus, fixtures, and machinery used in the completion of a contract.
- HB 2777 requires the Department of Natural Resources to submit annual reports to the General Assembly regarding deer management programs.
- HB 2802 provides members of a school board 60 days, rather than 45, to fill a vacancy on the board. This bill pertains to school districts that have a population greater than 1,000, but not more than 500,000.
- HB 2822 incorporates data on workplace learning experiences and access to career and technical education on the State Board of Education’s state, school district, and school report cards.
- HB 2824 makes various technical changes to the Chicago Municipal Article of the Illinois Pension Code.
- HB 2897 directs the Department of Public Health to apply for federal funding opportunities to support maternal mental health and report back to the General Assembly.
- HB 2961 makes technical changes to the Real Estate License Act.
- HB 2982 permits school districts and regional superintendents to perform a background check on the Statewide Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Database for applicants seeking to become substitute teachers and allows regional superintendents to disclose the result to the State Board of Education.
- HB 3038 sets conditions where the Department of Public Health can approve a hospital transfer for survivors of sexual assault.
- HB 3068 creates the Statewide Materials Management Advisory Committee.
- HB 3069 requires community-integrated living facilities to notify the Department of Human Services when emergency calls are made from the facility.
- HB 3092 directs state agencies to give preference to using native prairie and forage plants to benefit pollinators, like honey bees and monarch butterflies.
- HB 3249 creates the First 2019 General Revisory Act.
