Ill. Gov. reacts to immigration raids with commitment to ‘protect Illinois’ immigrant families'

“Immigrants are an essential part of what makes this country great. In Illinois, we welcome and protect them, despite threats from President Trump,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In the face of a coordinated attempt by the President to stoke fear, exploit division, and force families into the shadows, Illinois stands as a firewall against the president’s attacks on our immigrant communities. To every hardworking immigrant resident of our great state: Illinois is and always will be a welcoming state for all.”