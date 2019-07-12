Ill. Gov. reacts to immigration raids with commitment to ‘protect Illinois’ immigrant families'

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Three new bills signed in Illinois aim to protect immigrants in the state ahead of nationwide raids expected on Sunday, July 14.
Illinois Governor Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoil reacted to the promise of national immigration raids by reiterating the state’s commitment to working hand in hand to use every tool at their disposal to protect Illinois’ immigrant families.
The Governor has directed all state agencies not to coordinate with ICE on federal immigration enforcement.
“Immigrants are an essential part of what makes this country great. In Illinois, we welcome and protect them, despite threats from President Trump,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In the face of a coordinated attempt by the President to stoke fear, exploit division, and force families into the shadows, Illinois stands as a firewall against the president’s attacks on our immigrant communities. To every hardworking immigrant resident of our great state: Illinois is and always will be a welcoming state for all.”
