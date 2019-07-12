Gov. Bevin continues fight against ‘grotesque’ abortion procedure

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s team defended HB 454 to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit on Wednesday, July 10.
The bill bans live dismemberment abortion.
It overwhelmingly passed by the Kentucky General Assembly on April 10 according to a spokesperson with Bevin’s office.
The Bevin Administration argued that without the bill, unborn children would continue to be subject to a ‘barbaric’ practice.
“Kentucky is a strongly pro-life state, and we will continue to fight for the dignity and value of every single human life," said Gov. Bevin. "Our Administration is unapologetically committed to protecting the most vulnerable among us at every opportunity.”
The bill does not prohibit dilation and evacuation (D&E) abortions just those that cause fetal death through a process the governor’s office calls ‘brutal and grotesque.’
The bill was challenged by the ACLU and a Louisville abortion clinic shortly after being passed by the assembly.
According to Gov. Bevin’s office officials, a U.S. District Judge ruled in favor of the bill in May.
