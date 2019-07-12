Former Fisk, Mo. clerk accused of stealing money from city

FISK, Mo. (KFVS) - The former city clerk is accused of taking more than $5,000 from the city.
Tosha Renea Roberts, 38, was charged with stealing - $750 or more.
As the city clerk, Roberts was reportedly responsible for most of the payments received by accepting them and then taking the cash or checks to the bank for a deposit. She was then supposed to apply the amount paid into the city’s computer system.
According to court records, the mayor reported a possible embezzlement after finding a charge of $15 at The Pony in April 2018.
Investigators say the mayor told them after finding the charge, he questioned the clerk, Tosha Roberts, about it. He said at first she denied knowing anything about it, but allegedly the next day she admitted that she did charge $15 at the business.
According to court documents, the mayor ordered an audit of the billing system and said in a city council meeting it was determined that Roberts should be fired.
An audit was done starting in June 2017 and ending in March 2018. Court documents state it found that $5,229.43 had been taken from the account.
According to court documents, the mayor said it appeared whenever residents would pay their water bills, Roberts would post it on the city’s computer system but keep the money for herself.
A warrant was issued on July 10 and she bonded out on July 11. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 18.
