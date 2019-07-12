First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Barry remains a fairly disorganized TS in the northern Gulf just south of SE Louisiana. Dry air and northerly shear have kept it from spinning up very quickly…though it may become a Cat 1 hurricane later today before it moves ashore. The main issue with Barry will be heavy rain….with flooding possible over parts of LA and MS over the next couple of days. By Monday and into Tuesday the remnant low will be moving SW to NE across our region with clouds and rain. Temps will be held down a bit but it will likely be very wet: some of our precip models are showing about 3 to 5 inches of rain during this period, especially over our southern counties. At some point flash flood watches may be issued for Monday and Tuesday, so stay tuned.