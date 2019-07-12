First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

The short-term forecast remains warm and dry, while the longer term continues to look wet as the remnants of Barry move in our direction late in the weekend. Today looks very much like Thursday, with clear to partly cloudy skies and warm but not terribly hot daytime temps. Dew points in the 60s will keep heat index numbers fairly close to actual air temps once again. This Friday evening should be quite pleasant with air temps falling through the 80s and mainly clear skies. Over the weekend we’ll start to warm up and become a bit more humid again….in fact a few isolated showers are possible by Saturday afternoon over our southern counties e.g. the Bootheel and NW Tennessee….and by Sunday we’ll likely be feeling the very outer edges of Barry moving in from the south.
Barry remains a fairly disorganized TS in the northern Gulf just south of SE Louisiana. Dry air and northerly shear have kept it from spinning up very quickly…though it may become a Cat 1 hurricane later today before it moves ashore. The main issue with Barry will be heavy rain….with flooding possible over parts of LA and MS over the next couple of days. By Monday and into Tuesday the remnant low will be moving SW to NE across our region with clouds and rain. Temps will be held down a bit but it will likely be very wet: some of our precip models are showing about 3 to 5 inches of rain during this period, especially over our southern counties. At some point flash flood watches may be issued for Monday and Tuesday, so stay tuned.
