First Alert Friday Forecast

Barry has finally begun to organize and strengthen a bit just south of Louisiana this morning. Dry air and northerly shear have been keeping it from spinning up very quickly, but now it looks as though it may become a Cat 1 hurricane later today before it moves ashore. But the main threat with Barry will be heavy rain….with flooding possible over the lower Mississippi Valley over the next couple of days. By Monday and into Tuesday the remnant low will be moving SW to NE across our region with clouds and rain and a threat of thunderstorms. Temps will be held down a bit but it will likely be very wet: some of our precip models are showing about 3 to 5 inches of rain during this period, especially over our southern counties. At some point flash flood watches may be issued for Monday and Tuesday, so stay tuned.