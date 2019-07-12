First Alert: Comfortable start to the weekend

By Jasmine Adams | July 12, 2019 at 4:43 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 4:43 AM

(KFVS) - Low humidity and low temperatures have this morning feeling pretty comfortable.

Brian Alworth says today will be warm and dry like yesterday.

The temps will be in the upper 80s with lower humidity than we’ve have all week.

We’re keeping a close eye on how much rain we get from the remnants of the tropical system in the Gulf.

Not a huge change, but the lastest NHC track on Barry has shifted the path a little to the west. This could expand the area of heavy rainfall a bit more to the north and west for Monday and Tuesday.

It still might become a hurricane, but it might drop one-5 inches of rain on us when it gets here. It just depends on the track.

The weekend is looking relatively nice for this time of year.

