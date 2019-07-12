First Alert: Comfortable start to the weekend

(KFVS) - Low humidity and low temperatures have this morning feeling pretty comfortable.
Brian Alworth says today will be warm and dry like yesterday.
The temps will be in the upper 80s with lower humidity than we’ve have all week.
We’re keeping a close eye on how much rain we get from the remnants of the tropical system in the Gulf.
It still might become a hurricane, but it might drop one-5 inches of rain on us when it gets here. It just depends on the track.
The weekend is looking relatively nice for this time of year.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.